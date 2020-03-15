Give the economy a boost by improving worker wages

In 1967, my first semester tuition at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point was $110. I remember that figure because it neatly matched the minimum wage of $1.10 per hour I earned to pay for college.

Because the State of Wisconsin was paying more than 60 percent of the cost of my college education and the minimum wage had real value, I was able to graduate from college debt-free by working during high school and during summers while in college.

Rocket forward to 2020 where tuition at UW-Stevens Point is now $4,145 per semester, the minimum wage is $7.25 per hour and the state covers less than 20 percent of the cost of a state college education. It is no surprise that our college graduates are saddled with a huge student loan debt.

Should Wisconsin raise its minimum wage? The answer is an obvious yes. We haven’t raised the minimum wage since 2008, and the cost of living has obviously risen since then.

The only question we should be asking today is how much we should raise the minimum wage. Let’s do some math to answer that question.