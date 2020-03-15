Give the economy a boost by improving worker wages

In 1967, my first semester tuition at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point was $110. I remember that figure because it neatly matched the minimum wage of $1.10 per hour I earned to pay for college.
Because the State of Wisconsin was paying more than 60 percent of the cost of my college education and the minimum wage had real value, I was able to graduate from college debt-free by working during high school and during summers while in college.
Rocket forward to 2020 where tuition at UW-Stevens Point is now $4,145 per semester, the minimum wage is $7.25 per hour and the state covers less than 20 percent of the cost of a state college education. It is no surprise that our college graduates are saddled with a huge student loan debt.
Should Wisconsin raise its minimum wage? The answer is an obvious yes. We haven’t raised the minimum wage since 2008, and the cost of living has obviously risen since then.
The only question we should be asking today is how much we should raise the minimum wage. Let’s do some math to answer that question.
UW-Stevens Point tuition increased from $110 to $4,145; the difference represents a 3,668 percent increase. In the meantime, the minimum wage increased only 559 percent during that same time period. We could compare the 1967 to 2020 cost of any household item or service and find that the minimum wage has not kept up with inflation. The cost of a loaf of bread, a gallon of gas, or a house would show similar huge percent increases.
A hard-working individual making $7.25 per hour, clocking 40 hours per week, and doing it for 52 weeks would gross $15,080 per year. Raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour would increase that gross yearly income to $31,200; it represents an improvement, but not enough to support a family. It probably doesn’t include any benefits such as health insurance.
The increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour would see a jump in consumer spending and thus an increase in economic growth. It would result in more demand and more jobs.
“But increasing the minimum wage will kill jobs,” is the battle cry of the profit-bloated corporate lobby. “Not so,” says the research.
A letter signed by more than 600 economists, including seven Nobel Prize winners, summarizes the literature on job loss due to an increase in minimum wage: “In recent years there have been important developments in the academic literature on the effect of increases in the minimum wage on employment, with the weight of evidence now showing that increases in the minimum wage have had little or no negative effect on the employment of minimum-wage workers.”
An increase in the Wisconsin minimum wage would not just help the high school worker. The Economic Policy Institute found that the number of low-wage workers with college experience increased from 17 percent in 1968 to 46 percent in 2012.
Wisconsin data from 2014 shows that 87 percent of low-wage workers are over the age of 20. Raising the minimum wage to just $10.10 per hour would raise the wage floor for over 600,000 Wisconsin workers and would result in raising the standard of living of the children found in those households.
In 2019, 22 states raised their minimum wage. Currently, no state has a $15 per hour minimum wage law, but many states have provisions that will gradually reach that level within a few years. Many of these laws were passed by statewide ballots that went around the heavily lobbied state legislatures. Minnesota has a $9.89 minimum, $9.45 in Michigan, and $9.25 in Illinois.
But, alas, we do nothing in Wisconsin to help the hardworking individuals make ends meet. They may be working more than one job to pay the rent and buy food. They hope that their family stays healthy, because they don’t have health insurance.
The Walton family is worth 105 billion dollars and “can’t afford” to pay their Walmart workers a livable wage.
It is time to do the right thing. It is time to raise the Wisconsin minimum wage to what is a livable wage. Pass a gradually increasing wage that will reach $15 per hour in the near future.
It would be the pro-life thing to do, to help those people working hard to just make ends meet.
Steven Doelder of the village of Bloomfield is a member of the Walworth County Democratic Party.