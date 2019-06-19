It takes a village to raise a child.
Since Hillary Rodham Clinton popularized that proverb as first lady during the 1990s, it has been overused almost to the point of becoming cliche.
Still, it remains as true as ever.
Parents cannot always get the job done with their young children unless they are willing to accept help from teachers, doctors, neighbors, friends, counselors, coaches, peers, role models and others.
Increasingly in recent years, the village also includes police officers.
That is why we applaud a new initiative in Walworth County called “Handle With Care,” which aims to improve communication between schools and police officers who encounter children after school hours.
The concept works like this.
When a police department comes into contact with a child in a police situation, the department reaches out to that child’s school with a simple three-word alert: Handle With Care.
Teachers and others at the school then know that the child has undergone a personal issue that could be traumatic — and could manifest itself at school through behavioral issues.
The message of “Handle With Care” is a signal to school employees to keep an extra eye on the child. To delicately ask the child if everything is okay. Or simply to offer a little extra encouragement and support.
In other words — be there for this kid.
It might not sound like much. But it could make a big difference in a kid’s life at a time when he or she is feeling alone and frightened.
Consider how often we hear about typical police incidents in our community, such as drunken driving, domestic violence, or a drug bust? Now, imagine how often such incidents involve a small child — maybe just sitting quietly in the vehicle’s back seat, or cowering alone in an adjoining room at the house.
Even as an innocent bystander, the child could be exposed to a terrifying moment that leaves him or her feeling shaken.
Police departments and child protective workers do their best to take care of children in these circumstances. And their work is much appreciated.
Inevitably, though, the child must return to school and try to regain a sense of normalcy. That is where Handle With Care is such a positive step forward to provide children an extra safety net — a new circle of support within their village.
The Walworth County Health and Human Services Department is promoting the Handle With Care concept in the hope that all schools in the county will embrace it starting in the 2019-20 school year.
The Elkhorn School District already has implemented the program, and the Fontana School District has talked about it.
We applaud the county’s efforts, and we encourage all schools to work with their local police agencies to put this system in place before the new school year begins.
Show all the children of Walworth County that in this village, we are working together to keep them safe and secure.