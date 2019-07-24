We must applaud the Lake Geneva City Council for rejecting spending $53,000 on a feasibility study for the former Hillmoor Golf Course. That price tag is just too much.
A few weeks ago, we encouraged the council to find the best possible usage for the former golf course. However, the council should be able to do this without spending a small fortune examining the land. Alderman should be familiar enough with the site to know what uses are possible on the property.
The alderman and mayor should also know what the community will accept and embrace — whether it is a development or land preservation.
City officials have certainly heard from enough community members about their wants and desires for the old golf course. In fact, as the city looks at updating its comprehensive plan, it can hear even more from the public.
The future of the Hillmoor property will certainly be a topic of conversation at meetings regarding the updated comprehensive plan. There are public forums that are already scheduled as part of this review, which occurs every decade. Alderman have even increased the number of meetings to receive more public feedback.
Additionally, we are also concerned that approving this feasibility study would set an unwanted precedent, and that this approval would open the doors for other developers to request similar studies.
The former Traver Hotel site has now sat vacant for years. If the city approved spending money on Hillmoor, why wouldn’t the Lake Geneva Economic Development Corp. request a taxpayer-funded feasibility study for that property?
This feasibility study also seems to have all the makings of an expensive paperwork exercise. After this study is completed, will it just sit on a government shelf?
Last year the city hired consultant Roger Brooks to study Lake Geneva’s downtown business and tourism sectors. So far, that study has resulted in nothing other than discussion.
Lake Geneva can find better ways of spending $53,000. That money could support an organization like the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, which works hard to protect the lake and ensure our beaches are safe. Last week our editorial board encouraged the city increase its contribution to GLEA, which is only about $20,000 a year.
Members of the city council are also looking at adding sidewalks to the downtown to help people in our community walk to the high school and grocery stores. We would think $53,000 would help in that effort.
Or, the city could also just not spend $53,000 and provide some property tax relief.