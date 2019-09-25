The city of Lake Geneva doesn’t own the Hillmoor Golf Course property, and it shouldn’t spend nearly $30,000 to create a plan for its future.
City officials are hiring professional planners to examine the privately held land and develop a course of action for it.
The former golf course is owned by White River Holdings LLC, which has previously attempted to rezone the land for development.
The city-developed plan will be an absolute waste of taxpayer dollars. It is presumptuous to believe that White River Holdings will even entertain what is presented by the planners.
Once developed, this plan may be nothing but a paperwork exercise. It could just sit inside a filing cabinet at city hall. The property owner will ultimately propose any development plans, and it could completely ignore the suggestions.
White River Holdings LLC, is solely responsible for the land and creating a vision for it. It is that group’s property, investment and, frankly, burden. When the investment group purchased the property, it knew that the land wasn’t zoned for residential or commercial development.
With any due diligence, it should have been aware that Lake Geneva hasn’t welcomed new development with open arms. It also would have known that it would have been responsible for upkeep and property taxes.
It is White River Holdings that should come up with a plan — not taxpayers.
Worse yet, the city is already in the process of revisiting its comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan is a guide for development within the community for at least the next decade. During this planning, public meetings are held and everyone in the community has a chance to provide feedback.
The zoning of the former golf course is an obvious topic of discussions during this already existing exercise. The city doesn’t need a separate, expensive plan for Hillmoor.
The city purchasing this plan also sets a bad precedent. Now private landowners will likely ask the city to develop a business plan for its land. One must wonder how often future taxpayers will be asked to take on this expensive and onerous job.
Finally, what do city officials hope to get out of this exercise? How many possible uses are there for a former golf course? It can be developed or it can remain vacant. A developer could build homes, a strip mall or some combination of residential and commercial properties. Some in our community hope for the city to purchase it and turn it into a public park. This isn’t that complicated.
The $29,000 expense isn’t immaterial. That money could fund other more appropriate items in our community. The city should reverse course.