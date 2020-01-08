Keep politics out of Fontana library pay raises

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Library board members are trusted to make decisions that will improve the quality of this important community resource. Wisconsin lawmakers wanted to try to keep municipal politics out of the library, which is a good thing.

Fontana Village Board members appoint people who they trust to serve on this board.

The current library board president is Tom Whowell, who is no stranger to village government and the community. Whowell has served as Fontana’s village president, as a trustee and is a co-owner at Gordy’s Marine. He knows the community well, and he knows the members of the Fontana Village Board.

When trustees appointed Whowell and the other members of the library board, they gave them a vote of confidence to run the library’s operations independently — and the village board members were aware that they could be overruled on library issues by these appointed officials.

The library board was well within its authority to grant the pay raises, and it was seemingly a good decision. Whowell told one of our reporters that some library board members were underpaid compared to their peers in neighboring municipalities. The library board simply wanted to make sure it was compensating their employees fairly.