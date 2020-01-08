Keep politics out of Fontana library pay raises

It may seem unusual for the Fontana Library Board and the village board to be at odds over pay raises for library employees, but that’s what recently happened in the community.
The library board wanted to pay its employees more, but village board members expressed concerns that the proposed raises were too high. Despite being asked not to grant the salary increases, the library board moved forward with the proposal.
The ability for this group — which is comprised of appointed and not elected officials — to act autonomously is unusual. However, Wisconsin lawmakers wrote the state statutes to give library boards this authority.
“The library board shall have exclusive control of the expenditure of all moneys collected, donated or appropriated for the library fund,” according to the Wisconsin State Statutes.
Certain bodies of municipal government — notably library boards and police and fire commissions — operate independently from the elected government officials.
The idea is that these boards should be concerned with doing what is right and not about politics or the next election. The autonomy was carefully crafted into state law.
Library board members are trusted to make decisions that will improve the quality of this important community resource. Wisconsin lawmakers wanted to try to keep municipal politics out of the library, which is a good thing.
Fontana Village Board members appoint people who they trust to serve on this board.
The current library board president is Tom Whowell, who is no stranger to village government and the community. Whowell has served as Fontana’s village president, as a trustee and is a co-owner at Gordy’s Marine. He knows the community well, and he knows the members of the Fontana Village Board.
When trustees appointed Whowell and the other members of the library board, they gave them a vote of confidence to run the library’s operations independently — and the village board members were aware that they could be overruled on library issues by these appointed officials.
The library board was well within its authority to grant the pay raises, and it was seemingly a good decision. Whowell told one of our reporters that some library board members were underpaid compared to their peers in neighboring municipalities. The library board simply wanted to make sure it was compensating their employees fairly.
It also seems like the library board’s recommendation was based on better information.
The village used information from the state Department of Public Instruction’s website to determine that the library’s employees were being fairly paid. However, the library director directly contacted neighboring municipalities and learned that the rates on the DPI site were wrong, and the Fontana employees were underpaid compared with their peers.
With that information, the autonomous library board acted in a reasonable way, and made a good decision.