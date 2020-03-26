Keep road by beach so motorists can enjoy the view

To the editor:

I need to write to tell how upset I was when I read that the Lake Geneva city officials are again considering closing South Lakeshore Drive along Big Foot Beach. I have been a resident in the area for 46 years and have driven that beautiful scenic road on my way to and from work for 33 of those years. I still make it a point to drive along that lakeshore every chance I get.

I have seen spectacular sunsets from there, as well as many types of shore birds. Many people stop their cars to take in the view and to take photographs. It is a beautiful drive both visitors and locals can enjoy any time of the year. It would be a travesty to limit access to a limited number.

I was sorry to read that people have been injured attempting to cross Lakeshore Drive. However, these injuries are news to me. I would have thought they would have been well reported.

Also, environmental agencies have already given their views on the damage that would be caused to the lake by putting the boat launch along the lagoon. I'm confused as to why this is being brought up again, when there was very strong opposition to this proposal the first time.

Please let motorists continue to benefit from the spectacular views afforded from South Lakeshore Drive along Big Foot Beach.