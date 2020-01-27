Don't wait until November — remove Trump now

To the editor:

The process of impeachment is not a dirty process. It is a legal process that appears in our U.S. Constitution.

For me, it represents the very thing our founding fathers wanted to say to us.

They wanted us to have the final word over any unusual/illegal behavior that we experience from our chosen leaders. “Rule of law,” “checks and balances,” “fairness and integrity of purpose” — these are phrases that all of us were taught in our sixth-grade civics or social studies classes.

I had to take a Constitution test before I moved on to high school. Most eighth-graders studied hard just so that they could move on to high school. But for me, I took those concepts and ideas from the Constitution seriously. I have believed in them all my life, and now for the first time in 50-plus years I believe we are on the verge of losing some of those Constitutional rights and values. I am not sure what to do about it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

I do have confidence in our America that we have today, but I am nervous about our Electoral College and how it works. What’s troubling is that many people want to wait and let all of us voters decide this coming November. With that strategy, we have only one chance at this. If we end up with the wrong results, wow.