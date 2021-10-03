Letter: Afghanistan, COVID mandates latest symptoms of Biden's incompetence

Twenty years since 9/11/2001 and 20 years in Afghanistan trying to bring, what was it exactly — peace, democracy? Retribution for the killing of our people? Whatever it was, it didn't work.

So Biden, master of foreign relations, decided to get us out. Didn't bother to tell our allies or listen to military advisers. No plans for the exit, but we left. Not exactly. Probably the worst exit in the history of the world. "No one left behind" — that has been the military's motto forever. Biden didn't know about that one either. So, he closed the major airport at Bagram early on, leaving only Kabul to get the people out of the country. And he set an unrealistic deadline to do that. It didn't work either — many left behind. However, he says it was a great success. Incompetence.

They say they evacuated 120,000 people. Afghanistans will be relocated — somewhere, mostly in the United States. By the way, they didn't have time to vet these people, so hopefully they were the interpreters who helped our military, but no guarantees. There are still Americans left there — don't know how many or where they are. On one of the last days, 13 of our military were killed by a suicide bomber. And now we have to deal with the Taliban to get the rest of our people and friends home. What a disaster.