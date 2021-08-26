Letter: Afghanistan is another Vietnam? No, worse.

Afghanistan is another Vietnam? No, worse, this is Benghazi or Tehran all over again. People are not only holding onto planes hoping to get out but they are stuck in their homes hoping the president cares enough to make sure they are rescued.

As the Wall Street Journal aptly pointed out, we are now hostage to the Taliban. This ugly truth was clear from the Aug. 18 Pentagon briefing where officials admitted they have neither the military resources nor the political mandate to guarantee all Americans are evacuated.

The U.S. military controls only the Hamid Karzai Airport and its one international runway. Americans, foreign nationals and some Afghans who manage to make it there, are able to board flights to depart. Thousands of Americans, some spread around the country, must get to the airport on their own, through multiple Taliban checkpoints.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Our withdrawal from the Bagram Air Base and its two safe runways was disastrous. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, General Milley, explained that he did not have troops to protect both the embassy and the air base due to the rapid troop drawdown order from President Biden.