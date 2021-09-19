Letter: Habitat's new house project a poignant reminder of 9/11

9/11 is a somber remembrance of tragedy, loss and honor paid to heroes. This past 9/11/21 was also a day of joy and building in Pell Lake WI. Habitat for Humanity in Walworth County is working on a house for Tracey, a former National Guard member and mother of a wonderful 10-year-old son.

Members of both the Lake Geneva Fire and Police departments arrived at 8 a.m. to put roof trusses and decking on Tracey and Adan's new home. These men are hardworking, determined, generous with their time and provided many laughs for the group.

I don't believe I was the only one touched by our first responders’ willingness to help another person on what would have been their day off. Habitat is grateful to all its volunteers. The poignancy of watching a home go up on the day when, 20 years ago, so many lives and buildings were destroyed and damaged was especially touching. We’re so grateful for our first responders.