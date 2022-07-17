Letter: Hearings show how close U.S. came to being a 'banana republic'

Listening to the bipartisan committee proceedings on the first day of summer was difficult. The committee heard from the Georgia Secretary of State and the Arizona speaker of the house who did their jobs by honoring the votes of their citizens against the pressure of Trump and his Allies to overturn the election. Evidence was presented by the committee and verified by the two officials of the effort to to discount votes. They and their families have been threatened by Trump supporters. Two poll workers from Georgia also gave testimony to the threats and intimidation they experienced. The FBI warned them to move from their homes prior to Jan. 6 for their protection.