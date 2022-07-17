Letter: Hearings show how close U.S. came to being a 'banana republic'

Listening to the bipartisan committee proceedings on the first day of summer was difficult. The committee heard from the Georgia Secretary of State and the Arizona speaker of the house who did their jobs by honoring the votes of their citizens against the pressure of Trump and his Allies to overturn the election. Evidence was presented by the committee and verified by the two officials of the effort to to discount votes. They and their families have been threatened by Trump supporters. Two poll workers from Georgia also gave testimony to the threats and intimidation they experienced. The FBI warned them to move from their homes prior to Jan. 6 for their protection.
All this because they did their jobs protecting the integrity of the voting process. All this because our former president could not accept defeat and told himself and his supporters the big lie. Instead of making America great he almost turned us into a banana republic with him as its dictator. Be a citizen, pay attention and watch the hearings. You don’t want to live in a banana republic. Thank you to all who held the line for democracy, lets hope it holds. It’s up to all of us.
People are also reading…
Joan Hay,
Delavan