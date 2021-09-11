Letter: Lake Geneva resident recalls being on Air Force base on 9/11

September 11, 2001– I was in a C-130 military transport aircraft. As a flight engineer, I was in the cockpit with the pilot and copilot. We were based at Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi as part of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance better known as The Hurricane Hunters.

I had done a preflight on the airplane so, the aircraft was good to go. The weather was also good for flying. We were about to start the engines for a training mission, when the Command Post called us to shut down and come back into the office. The TV was on when we arrived in the office.

We watched in horror as a commercial aircraft hit the World Trade Center in New York City. We were unaware that this was the second aircraft to hit the second tower of the World Trade Center. Three days later we were able to resume flying. There was little traffic as only military aircraft were allowed to fly. It was very spooky as the radio was quiet with little communication between aircraft and centers. Images of the devastation and horror played out in the days and weeks ahead.

It was a day to remember!

CMS (Ret.) Bill Gehrmann, Lake Geneva