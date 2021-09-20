Letter: Rep. August rants about world issues, but what is he doing at home?

32nd Assembly District Tyler August Rep continues his rants on social media about big government, and how they should be limited. Tyler tells us how decisions should be made at the local level, yet time and time again, Tyler has used the State Legislature to do things his way, not the way the municipality wanted it and then, when the municipality DOES do something, he chastises or legislates against it. In recent history, the township of Delavan had a referendum vote on fire department spending, which passed, and Tyler chastised one specific board member for her out-of-control spending.

Mr. August rants about Texas, and Afghanistan, and COVID, and taking continual shots at the presidential administration. When are you going to spend time on local issues? We have multiple bridges in your district that are crumbling. We have businesses that have closed during your “Open for Business” campaign, with buildings that are still empty. We have businesses that can’t find labor. Why? Maybe it’s because the pandemic reminded people that scrapping for minimum wage isn’t as important as being with family. Why not encourage businesses to pay a living wage, instead of chastising people who can’t afford to live on peanuts? Tell us all what a great success FoxConn was.