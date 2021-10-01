Letter: Thanks for supporting Fire Bells

On behalf of the Lake Geneva Fire Bells, we would like to thank Linda Chironis for hosting the Fire Bells Fundraiser at Hogs and Kisses on Sept. 19 and donating 100 percent of the cost of the meal to the Fire Bells. Thanks also to Scoops for the donation of a very large scoop of ice cream with each ticket purchased.

We appreciate the generous donations from area businesses and the community at large for their participation. A good time was had by all, and lots of great prizes helped make the day a huge success.

The Lake Geneva Fire Bells are an all-volunteer organization on call 24 hours a day to provide rehabilitation service for fire fighters, law enforcement and EMS personnel throughout southeastern Wisconsin. We also provide assistance as requested by area fire department and law enforcement agencies for a variety of emergencies including hazmat, dive rescue, SWAT calls, search and recovery. Our community service is provided at no cost to the citizens of Southeastern Wisconsin. Although Rehab 64 is located in the Lake Geneva Fire Department, we do not receive any funds from the city, county or state.

Watch for our fundraiser next September. We hope to see you there.

Georgia Gehrmann,

Lake Geneva Fire Bells