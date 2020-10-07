Opinion: Democrats are lying about Trump's handling of COVID

To the editor:

As a news junkie, and with some curiosity, I watched all four nights of the Democratic National Convention. Not surprisingly, the speakers are still mongering their usual lies about the economy, the coronavirus and their unrelenting hatred of Donald Trump. For instance, Kamala Harris called the Ebola outbreak of 2014 a pandemic. It was NOT a pandemic. The media, as usual, scared everyone about its deadliness but it never got that bad in the United States. That virus was a totally different "animal" from the coronavirus we are now trying to defeat. Harris also said that Donald Trump has cost lives in 2020 and praised Obama for doing their job in 2014. The Ebola outbreak was minuscule compared to the magnitude of the virus that China unleashed, knowingly, on the entire world.

Much worse than Ebola was the H1N1 swine-flu outbreak of 2009-10. The Democrat administration didn't respond well to that one. I know firsthand because my Mom died in a nursing home in Florida during that outbreak. The nursing home was under quarantine for almost six weeks and Mom died with no one at her bedside. I wasn't allowed to see her even after she died. During H1N1, Obama did NOT close the Mexican border and he did not stop air travel from foreign countries which Trump did this year. Obama also "recommended" that schools "consider" closing if experiencing a high number of cases.

