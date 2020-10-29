Opinion: Electoral College still a system that works well

To the editor:

Many liberal Democrats say our Presidential elections should only be decided by the popular vote. They want to do away with the Electoral College. Is this a good idea? Why was the Electoral College put into our Constitution by our founding fathers?

The Electoral College consists of 538 electors. Each state provides 2 (the same number as their senators) and a varying additional number (the same as their Representatives in the House). The District of Columbia provides 3 electors. During the popular election we are actually voting for our state electors. 270 electoral college votes are required by a candidate to win the election.

Our founding fathers were concerned because history had shown that " pure majority-rule" democracies had resulted in tyrannies and failed. This is why we have three branches of government; executive, judicial and legislative. This is also why we have the Electoral College, for our protection. The Electoral College system encourages national campaigning as candidates need backing from many different types of voters in both our cities and in our rural areas. The College provides some protection against voter fraud because swing states are constantly changing. As we know, voter fraud is increasingly a problem so every measure in place to combat it is important.