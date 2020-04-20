Opinion: Hospital report lacked background about patient bills

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

The reprinted article concerning hospital debt litigation during the virus outbreak in your April 9 paper is an example of poor journalism as it combines misinformation with irrelevant details intended to sensationalize news in a time of suffering for many people.

Ms. Jordan, the under-insured woman whose story is the focus of this article, is described as being blindsided by receiving court papers while doing a puzzle on a Sunday evening in her home. The article states that "the lawsuit was the last thing she expected." Without discussion of additional facts, that is misleading. Hospitals have their billing departments contact patients numerous times in an effort to have bills paid before putting them into collection. When that happens, agencies and attorneys involved in collection of debts are required by law to contact each debtor with information about the debt prior to a lawsuit being filed.