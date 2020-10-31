Opinion: President has provided strong leadership on coronavirus

To the editor:
President Trump led an unprecedented public-private partnership to control Covid-19.
On 1/21/20 the first U.S. Coronavirus case was reported. The President rapidly formed the Coronavirus Task Force, declared Covid-19 a public health emergency, and by 2/2/20 U.S. entry was suspended. Biden accused him of “xenophobia”.
On 2/4/20 the President addressed COVID-19 in his State of the Union address. As late as February 28 Biden commented, “it’s not a time to panic about coronavirus”.
The first New York case occurred March 1. On March 13 the President declared Coronavirus a national emergency and initiated the largest national mobilization since WW II. The U.S. military opened labs, distributed medical equipment and deployed hospital ships to L.A. and NYC.
On March 27 President Trump signed the CARES act helping workers and small business owners. Private business answered the President’s call. “Operation Warp Speed” partnered the federal government, and drug companies to develop diagnostic tests, therapeutics, and vaccines. Private companies from Brooks Brother to 3M stepped up to produce PPE, ventilators and other medical supplies.
Our case fatality rate is now below Britain, France Germany, Canada and multiple other countries. Vaccine development is progressing rapidly, and we are the world’s leader in testing.
In this novel situation President Trump has courageously led the country and will continue to do so. Biden’s tired response is an unenforceable federal mask mandate, and another series of devastating lockdowns. Let’s not go back down that road. Let’s move forward and Make America Great Again with President Trump.
Louise Pacholik,
Palmyra
