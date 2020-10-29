Opinion: Trump's record on the economy is better than Obama's

To the editor:

Under eight years of the Obama-Biden Administration which followed the recession of 2008, the US economic recovery was the slowest in our nation's history. During the Obama-Biden Administration , the median household income increased only $1,043 or 1.7% over an eight year period.

In contrast, President Donald Trump on July 2019 achieved a record increase of $ 4,144.00, or 6.8 percent for the median household income. (Wall Street Journal, Trump's Middle-Class Economic Progress, September 30, 2019)

Especially astounding was the median household income for the lowest 20 percentile of Hispanics and African Americans increased by over 9 percent which was also a record. Social justice warriors advocates should be elated with those stats.

In 2016, the number of Americans living in poverty was 12.7 percent, in 2018, this percentage decreased to 11.8 percent. In 2019, the number of Americans living in poverty decreased to 10.5 percent (census.gov), the lowest in recorded history.

Records were also made in the area of unemployment. Women, Hispanics, and African Americans had the lowest unemployment rates in history (census.gov).