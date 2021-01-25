A thank you to those who volunteered; Red Kettle nets $19,500 locally

I write to thank Regional News for publishing my initial letter announcing the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign and to offer an update on the results of donations in Lake Geneva.

This was a difficult year to recruit volunteers and organizations to ring. We received donations of over $19,500. This was remarkably close to the donations in 2019 which were $20,000. These proceeds will be available for distribution to persons and families in need here in Walworth County. The Salvation Army has seen a 155% increase in request for assistance this year. Donations are still needed and can be given online at https://bit.ly/LocalRedKettle.