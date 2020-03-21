Bloomfield boundary deal is forced annexation of town

Lake Geneva and Genoa City cannot force the annexation of property that is currently in the town or village of Bloomfield into our municipalities. If a property owner desires to become part of these municipalities, they must abut the municipality and request the annexation. Usually, a property owner would like to be part of a municipality to be able to access services such as water or sewer. From the municipalities’ view, they require property owners to be annexed before providing services because it increases their tax base.

Ironically, if there is a boundary agreement between the village of Bloomfield and the town of Bloomfield, making it all one village, it will force the annexation of all town of Bloomfield properties into the village of Bloomfield. This would happen even if an individual property owner voted against the annexation. However, if enough of the electorate signed a petition, a referendum would have to be voted on by the town residents. It will increase the property taxes on all of these properties that are annexed. If the village of Bloomfield can provide additional services then it might be a good idea. If not, additional taxes are not a service.