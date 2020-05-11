Campaign ignores the dead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

Our current president has kicked off his new campaign strategy today. Instead of leading us out of the current crisis, instead of protecting us, our president is pushing us Americans away from the horror and toward his new phrase, “We gotta get back”.

President Trump has not once talked about any of the 70,000-plus dead Americans that were living three months ago but now are deceased. Donald J. Trump is currently ignoring all of our dead Americans, and I wonder how he sleeps at night. He tracks his poll numbers rather than the COVID-19 numbers.

These dead Americans are on his watch, on his head and are his responsibility. What kind of “man” is he?

My God, we cannot wait for this November’s election.

President Donald J. Trump must resign from his position, due to his lack of understanding, his incompetence and his failure to protect and serve me as well as all other American citizens.

Yes, a presidential resignation is appropriate and required at this time. We cannot afford his type of leadership or lack of.