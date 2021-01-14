Can’t we all wear masks?

To the editor:

The COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of abating. A new variant of the virus has now surfaced and is even more contagious than what we’ve experienced. The post Christmas surge is emerging and if California is an indication we are in for a disastrous few months.

Most retail outlets have posted signs requiring those entering to wear masks. These stores employees wear masks to protect both themselves and customers. Invariably some customers do their shopping mask-less. It is understandable that store managers are reluctant to alert customers as to the mask requirement as in these pandemic economic times profit margins are tight and the loss of even one customer can’t be risked.

During this pandemic we must be invested in the wellbeing of others not only for our own survival but that of our friends and neighbors. The pandemic has proven that we impact one another and need one another more than we have been led to believe. Each of us must accept responsibility for the safety and well being of those around us.