Check your sump pump or pay the price

Saturday morning (Feb. 15), a water main broke at the street and forced water back into our basement. Since our sump pump is rarely used it needed a jiggle of the float to kick in.

Water poured into our sump for 16 hours before the road was dug up and the break found and repaired. There have been five breaks in the last several years within my and my neighbors property yet, even though the road was just paved, the old pipes were not replaced.