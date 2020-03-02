City should keep open bathrooms in the park

To the editor:

To the city officials, first let me say thank you for leaving the west end restrooms in Library Park open until mid-February.

As a senior citizen who walks to the park five days a week from Sturwood, sometimes on the way to the Riviera and when we return, a pit stop sure helps before heading up that hill back home.

Imagine my surprise on Presidents Day, when the restrooms were closed for the season.

So, I am confused. Why close them now? Just this past weekend’s nice weather had a lot of people out on the ice, in the park, everywhere.

We walked all the way to the Visitor Center and used that restroom and then home. What do the visitors that you are trying to lure year-round do when they can’t find the one open bathroom?

Please reconsider keeping them open year-round. Me and my bladder thank you.

Sandy Hayward Bootz,

Lake Geneva

