City should keep open bathrooms in the park

To the city officials, first let me say thank you for leaving the west end restrooms in Library Park open until mid-February.
As a senior citizen who walks to the park five days a week from Sturwood, sometimes on the way to the Riviera and when we return, a pit stop sure helps before heading up that hill back home.
Imagine my surprise on Presidents Day, when the restrooms were closed for the season.
So, I am confused. Why close them now? Just this past weekend’s nice weather had a lot of people out on the ice, in the park, everywhere.
We walked all the way to the Visitor Center and used that restroom and then home. What do the visitors that you are trying to lure year-round do when they can’t find the one open bathroom?
Please reconsider keeping them open year-round. Me and my bladder thank you.
Riviera chain-link fence at start of project
Crew member with Chicago Bears logo on hardhat
Crew member smiling on Riviera scaffolding
Badger Scaffold crew at rooftop of Riviera
Scaffolding goes up February 2020 for historic Riviera job
Scaffold crew members on top of Riviera
Scaffolding overlooking downtown from atop Riviera
Badger Scaffold crew facing lakefront on Riviera job site
Crew member John Quinonez on scaffolding at Riviera
Crew member Ryan Paegelow on scaffolding at Riviera
Riviera scaffolding west side of building
Crews enjoy mild weather at Riviera construction site
Tenting protects Riviera construction crews from winter weather
Exterior of Riviera with scaffolding to start repair job
Crew members Badger Scaffold atop the Riviera
