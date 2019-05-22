To the Editor:
A recent picture in the Lake Geneva Regional news showed two dedicated fishermen in a boat fishing on Geneva Lake in April while it was snowing.
It reminded me of some of my past fishing adventures in weather where you had to ask yourself, What am I doing? The chill, frozen fingers and iced up gear along with the miserable conditions were soon forgotten when you feasted on fresh fish for dinner that evening.
Plus, there is something unique about fishing on a large lake when you are the only one of a very few out there. You feel you have an individual relationship with the lake.
However, there was one part of that picture that made me uncomfortable. In the lower right-hand corner of the picture the anchor could be seen off the front of the boat with aquatic plants hanging off it. This is how invasive species get spread throughout a lake. I don’t know if they removed the plants and cleaned the anchor before they moved the boat, but I hope they did.
Things and times are different. We need to take a new, more cautious approach to how we use our lakes.
It may take a bit more time and be a bit more inconvenience to clean that anchor of plants and mud, but it must be done. Please, every boater, fisherperson or lake user, take the time to clean you gear as you move around the lake and from lake to lake.
Remember, only you can prevent the spread of invasives.
Ted Peters
Town of Linn