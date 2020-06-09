Democrats 'never let a crisis go to waste'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To the editor:

We are all in this together. That is what "they" are saying, and actually it is true. This virus does not discriminate. It is hitting the rich and poor, young and old, and is highly contagious. And it has infected people in 185 countries. We have never been faced with anything like it before. All governments are doing all they can to find something to combat, cure, or isolate, the virus, and that includes our President Trump. It will not be easy or a quick cure, but if we all work together and do whatever it takes, we will get through this just as we have gotten through the other diseases we have been afflicted with. This too shall pass.

The only problem is the working together part. We cannot depend on the Democrats in congress to do anything to help. Their mantra — "Never let a crisis go to waste." They have done everything but blame President Trump for the virus and they continue to play politics to keep the country shut down as long as possible so they can kill our economy. All to prevent the re-election of President Trump. It won't work! You know, it is easy to be a critic. Finding solutions is the hard part. What solutions have you heard from any of the Democrats? Certainly nothing from Pelosi or Biden. Just consider those two running the country. Now there is a frightening thought.