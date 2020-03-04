Did Trump not want evidence in his trial?

To the editor:

Equal justice under law, acquittal, jury duty.

Any of us who have been called to serve on a trial — jury duty — have had experiences with witnesses and testimonial evidence.

President Trump was not afforded that opportunity. He was not given “equal justice under law." My gosh, as president, he certainly deserves that constitutional right and freedom, as any of us would.

But I am puzzled, why did the president and his attorneys not fight for that? With the entire Constitution on their side, why didn’t they have witnesses and present evidence?

Could it be that the president and his attorneys did not want witnesses, and evidence? Would they know specifically what the witnesses would say and evidence lead to? Wow. Maybe the president for the first time gave up his constitutional rights in order to secure an innocent decision.

I wonder if Chief Justice Roberts, who presided over this trial, was bothered by the fact that the statement, "Equal Justice under Law," which is chiseled on the outside of the Supreme Court Building in Washington D.C., may not be of any importance to the president, the Republican Party, and for that matter, many Americans.

Sad.