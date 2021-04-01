ENDORSEMENT: Davis for Supreme Court

Here we go again. The current print ad touting Shelley Grogan for Wisconsin Court of Appeals as impartial is misleading and ludicrous.

The ad claims Ms. Grogan as being impartial but includes the same tired, dog whistles of “activist judges overrunning our courts” and will “defend our God-given, unalienable rights from the relentless attacks of liberal judicial activism." please note that the phrase “God-given, unalienable rights” is not included in the Bible or the U.S. Constitution.

I did more research. Ms. Grogan’s website openly states that “our courts need conservative jurists … I bring my conservative judicial philosophy. Join our growing lists of conservative leaders”. When did non-partisan judicial elections become ultra-politicized? When did dark money from out of state contributors become the norm?