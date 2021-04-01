ENDORSEMENT: Davis for Supreme Court

Here we go again. The current print ad touting Shelley Grogan for Wisconsin Court of Appeals as impartial is misleading and ludicrous.
The ad claims Ms. Grogan as being impartial but includes the same tired, dog whistles of “activist judges overrunning our courts” and will “defend our God-given, unalienable rights from the relentless attacks of liberal judicial activism." please note that the phrase “God-given, unalienable rights” is not included in the Bible or the U.S. Constitution.
I did more research. Ms. Grogan’s website openly states that “our courts need conservative jurists … I bring my conservative judicial philosophy. Join our growing lists of conservative leaders”. When did non-partisan judicial elections become ultra-politicized? When did dark money from out of state contributors become the norm?
I want my judges to be fact-driven and impartial. I also researched the incumbent, Judge Jeff Davis. His pledge is to “continue to apply the law fairly and impartially. The judicial branch is not a partisan branch of government." His endorsements include four current members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, including Chief Justice, Patience Roggensack and include a wide array of legal experts with varying experiences and philosophies. Judge Davis had a long and distinguished legal career before being appointed to the bench; it is obvious why he was selected over Ms. Grogan who applied for the same post. I was unable to find a single instance of partisanship on Judge Davis’s website.
Be an informed voter; don’t base your decisions on fearmongering. Truth over lies.
Ellen Holly,
Elkhorn