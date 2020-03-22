False promises in minimum wage debate

To the editor:

Money is stored value. It is the amount of worth that the market places on the services performed. The market is apolitical and unemotional.

Minimum wage creates a self-fulling prophecy of failure. If the entry level McDonald's worker makes $15, here are some questions. Does the shift manager at a McDonald's — often making about $14 to $15 an hour — get a $7.75 raise or does that shift manager get an equal percent raise of 100.0 7%, taking his pay to just over $30?

Many union contracts, mostly manufacturing union contracts and possibly SEIUs, had a clause dating back to the 70's that any raise in the minimum wage would automatically be added to the hourly wage in effect at that time. Not a big deal then because the minimum seldom was raised more than 10 cents at a time. The clause is one of the reasons manufacturing unions are for a higher minimum wage — follow the money. Some trade unions had that clause. For those that did the Union Tradesmen would get a $7.75 raise. Their lawyers might argue that the contract actually means the same percentage raise, but that would have to be argued out in court.