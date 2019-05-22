To the Editor:
One of the things I miss most about being editor of The Regional News are the people who dropped in to see me.
One of my favorites was Ed Yeager.
The story Dennis Hines wrote recently about the dedication of a tree in Ed’s honor brought back memories.
The tree was planted at the site of the former Lake Geneva railroad depot which Ed had honored with his loving attention. Most people remember it as a historical artifact. But Ed still saw it as it was, not a ghost of something lost, but a living relic, if only in his mind.
Ed’s passion extended to local politics as well. He was a former city councilman and lifelong civic gadfly.
There are several definitions for “gadfly.” This one fits Ed perfectly: “A gadfly is a person who interferes with the status quo of a society or community by posing novel, potentially upsetting questions, usually directed at authorities.”
Ed always appeared at the front desk, wearing a sly smile with his arms full of papers to support whatever argument he was about to make that day.
His mane of long, unruly hair reminded me of Doc Brown in “Back to the Future,” or Elvis, had he lived into old age. It bespoke of a rebellious streak Ed kept all his life.
After he died, there was a get-together featuring pictures of Ed showing the range of his interests, racing sports cars and playing in a band. The people there were a who’s-who of Lake Geneva contrarians — a group of which Ed was its elder statesman. But Ed probably would have brushed aside such a title. He never considered himself a follower of any group; he marched to his own music.
Unlike some of my visitors, Ed always had time to ask me questions, sincerely inquiring about my life and our mutual fondness for old things.
Obviously, he loved trains and, on his way out of my office, he’d always stop to admire my Lionel train car — given to me by my father when I was 6 on the last Christmas of his life — as well as the 1941 Zenith console radio that it sat upon.
I have to admit, at first, I saw Ed as a nuisance. We disagreed on almost everything, but since his death, I’ve come to realize he was right about more things than I ever gave him credit for while he was living.
Over time a fondness grew, and meeting Ed at the front counter meant an ordinary day was to about to become brighter, and a bad day a little lighter.
John Halverson
Lake Geneva