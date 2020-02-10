Get rid of Republicans giving Trump a pass

To the editor:
The Republican actions in the Senate to deny witnesses and documents allowing their acquittal of President Trump has now permitted Trump to do what he has long claimed: “I can do whatever I want as president.”
We are now subject to be ruled by one man’s self obsessed wants, desires, moods and feelings. Donald Trump can now investigate rivals, close polling places, start wars, invite foreign election interference, extort anyone, dangle pardons, do anything else he believes will win him an election, enhance he and his family financially and none of this is impeachable.
He does not have to disentangle his own interests from those of the Office of the Presidency nor does he even have to serve the greater interests of the country.
Wisconsin’s Republican delegation joined with all other House and Senate Republicans in declaring that whatever the president does to get reelected is lawful and that if from the president’s point of view he did nothing wrong; there is nothing anyone is allowed to investigate.
When he is angry he can rage tweet; when he doesn’t like a federal program he can cancel it; when he is mad at a country he can attack it and if he wants to intimidate a witness he merely threatens that witness. We are at the mercy of his mercurial feelings and must careen along the roller coaster of his tantrums, vendettas and lies.
Republicans in both the House and Senate are asserting that a president cannot be impeached for doing anything to advance his electoral fortunes, since he must rightly believe that this is in the best interests of the country. Congressional Republicans have given us at the very least Authoritarianism as our new form of government. We have an executive who can do whatever he wants, for whatever reason, and cannot be second guessed.
Our Republican representatives have forgotten that the Framers of the Constitution laid out an architecture that protects us from a government in which one man believes that he is the law and also above the law.
When we enter the voting booth we must not return to office those who have chosen to demolish and degrade our 230 year old constitutional norms.
Jerry Hanson,
Elkhorn