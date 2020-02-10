Get rid of Republicans giving Trump a pass

To the editor:

The Republican actions in the Senate to deny witnesses and documents allowing their acquittal of President Trump has now permitted Trump to do what he has long claimed: “I can do whatever I want as president.”

We are now subject to be ruled by one man’s self obsessed wants, desires, moods and feelings. Donald Trump can now investigate rivals, close polling places, start wars, invite foreign election interference, extort anyone, dangle pardons, do anything else he believes will win him an election, enhance he and his family financially and none of this is impeachable.

He does not have to disentangle his own interests from those of the Office of the Presidency nor does he even have to serve the greater interests of the country.

Wisconsin’s Republican delegation joined with all other House and Senate Republicans in declaring that whatever the president does to get reelected is lawful and that if from the president’s point of view he did nothing wrong; there is nothing anyone is allowed to investigate.