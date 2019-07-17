To the editor:
We are here today in “The land of the free because of the brave.” Our moral courage is our freedom, not only to be brave enough to die for freedom, but also to live for freedom. The Founders and the Framers of this nation gave us a great legacy for each and all of us to enjoy if we live as the “wind beneath the wings” of freedome, to prove the power of our unalienable rights and responsibilities, as those worthy of self-governance.
How? By honoring “liberty and justice for all” as the foundational standard to be upheld as we “Pledge Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America.” We are called by birth and choice to United States of America Citizenship because we are able, and we promised ourselves, each other, and our God to be willing and ready to uphold the Laws of Our Land — “We the People“ – Ready, willing, and able.
“We the People." The Spirit behind the Words. E Pluribus Unum — out of many, one.
Diane Novak,
Lake Geneva