Guest column: America's image diminished around the world? Thanks, Trump

My parents were part of the “greatest generation.” They brought about world peace, made America the envy of the world, and made our economic and social systems both fair and prosperous. A huge and secure middle class emerged. Incomes rose in line with productivity. America became “the shining city on the hill,” as we looked out for one another and even other disadvantaged countries around the world.

My generation has become the generation of greed, in which we look out for our own interests and care nothing for those who have been left behind. The result is that we have turned back the clock on economic progress, making workers powerless and making big business and CEOs all powerful. The super rich now set the rules, and the middle class has been undermined and dismantled.

We looked the other way as millionaires and billionaires waged a war against working people. This class war by the privileged and most powerful in our society has resulted in chronic insecurities, diminished hopes and a sense of having been mistreated and plundered. We are no longer a nation in which “we're all in this together.” In the face of a global pandemic that is killing us at an alarming rate, we insist on our individual right not to care about or for one another.

We have lost our way.