Lake Geneva, WI (53147)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.