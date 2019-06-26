To the Editor:
One Republican Senator and one Republican Congressman have recently had their moments of “Profiles In Courage”.
Senator Mitt Romney, from Utah, voted publicly against one of Pres. Trump’s federal judicial nominees.
Congressman Justin Amash, from Michigan, has publicly called for Pres. Trump’s Impeachment.
Senator Romney opposed the judicial candidate because of the candidate’s past belief that President Obama was not a citizen in a very caustic and racial way.
Congressman Amash just completed reading the Mueller Report and has concluded that the Impeachment process should be started.
There still is hope for a two party system with individual thinkers. I believe Republicans in Walworth County need to begin to the think about the future. Maybe by reading the Mueller Report would be a good start.
Paul Kristoffersen
Fontana