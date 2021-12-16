Letter: Consume & complain — is that all there is?

What were you meant to be?

What does today’s consumer society ask of us besides buy and accumulate.

We don’t have room for all the stuff so we rent storage units; you see them everywhere now.

Black Friday, Christmas sales, TV buying channels, buying websites, it’s endless.

Many complain about all the stuff but can’t seem to stop. Church membership has declined drastically so where do we gather to ponder our moral duties and obligations to our fellow man. Instead we go online anonymously posting words we’d never dare say in person. Of course we haven’t all lost our civility and spew hate but the piercing words are ever present at the forefront on TV, social media, email, etc. It’s easy to bash and bluster compared to finding our humanitarian calling.

You could go Christmas caroling or ring the Salvation Army bell this holiday season or be drawn to blogs or other media and rant about cancel culture. What is supposedly being canceled that isn’t already gone I wonder. This holiday season let’s reflect and ask ourselves what we were meant to be in our short time on this planet and attempt to leave it better than when we arrived.

George Wen,

Delavan