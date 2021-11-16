Letter: 'Do NOT fall' for Dems bait-and-switch on Build Back Better plan

Shell game: To Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and congressmen of Wisconsin, I did not include Wisconsin Democratic representatives as they are being herded like sheep by Nancy Pelosi, or simply believe BIG government should control how you live from birth to death. The issue before you concerning the Build Back Better plan is simply a shell game, masterfully conceived to make you feel as though you have gotten the Dems to buckle in their final price tag of the social spending spree. Do NOT fall for this bait and switch.

If I, a regular middle class citizen with a high school education, can see through their tactics, so should you. The end goal is to get their big toe in the door by simply planting the seeds of free pre-K, 2 years free community college, free monthly checks to school age parents for child care, etc. Not one single thing in the "plan" helps me one iota. Also I don't want or need any federal Gov. assistance, other than to protect us from foreign invasion. in which Joe is currently failing miserably at, see southern border. My current state and local taxes pay for my needs of fire, police, public works and garbage collection.

By supposedly cutting the bill from $6,000,000,000,000 to $2,000,000,000,000 trillion, an incomprehensible number to most including me. They are simply going to reduce the length of these social programs from 10 to 2 years, thus lowering the "cost" without actually eliminating anything. Have you ever heard of a government subsidy that has ended? A typical American citizen deals with numbers in the $500,000 to $1,000,000 due to housing and vehicle costs. Now the democrat's want to tax you on "unrealized" gains, i.e. pay tax on stocks and assets you posses before you sell them. Using that backward logic if the value of your holdings decrease then the government should reimburse you for an "unrealized" loss right?

Lastly the new bullet train in China. It cost $53 million for 18, yes only 18 miles of track to save riders 5-7 minutes at only 156 MPH, not 260 — WASTEFUL!

Jon Nelson,

Lake Geneva