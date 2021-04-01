Letter: Elected official explains Truth in Spending Act

We have been busy in Madison with the legislature passing multiple measures aimed at protecting both taxpayers and personal liberties.

I was proud to vote in favor of the Truth in Spending Act, also known as Senate Bill 183. Simply put, this bill would allow for legislative oversight of the billions of federal COVID dollars coming to Wisconsin.

As you know, Congress passed the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan of 2021,” which among other things, allocated billions for the states. While I strongly oppose the outrageous amounts of spending approved in Washington, I do believe that the money must have legislative oversight and transparency as to how it is spent here in Wisconsin.

Currently, the allocation of these billions in taxpayer money are only decided by one person: Gov. Evers. Therefore, both the Assembly and Senate passed legislation that would allow for legislative oversight and public input as to how the money is spent. Without this bill, I fear that too much of this one-time money will go toward expanding government with new programs or be skewed towards Madison and Milwaukee while our communities lose out.

