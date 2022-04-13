Letter: Elections Have Consequences

Joe Biden and the Democrats were going to build back better by replacing the fossil fuel industry with wind and solar power and building Americans a new fleet of electric cars. In fact, even a full Green New Deal – Style ban on fossil fuels nationwide would have next to no impact on the global temperatures. If the United States eliminated all fossil fuels, within the next decade, average temperatures would be less than two-tenths of a degree lower in 2100, according to some scientists.

Under Biden’s failed policies, and long before Putin invaded Ukraine, crude oil and gas prices skyrocketed. Now with the war in Ukraine gas prices will continue to go up. I guess trying to kill the oil industry is a bad idea.

Open borders in the south have enabled around two million illegals to enter the USA from 150 countries in Biden’s first year. Included in this number are criminals involved in drug and sex trafficking. At several points this year, Houston Texas has had more murders than Chicago.

States run by Democrats have seen a huge surge in violent crimes in their cities. Milwaukee, Seattle, Portland, and Minneapolis to name a few. Riots involving arson, looting, and murder are now called protests. If someone does get arrested there is a defense fund promoted by Kamala Harris to bail you out.

When Biden was Vice President, he flew to Ukraine to demand prosecutors be fired for investigating his son Hunter and corrupt energy giant Burisma. If they didn’t fire him, they wouldn’t get billions in American aid. They capitulated and got the money. Biden bragged about the bribe on television. That is all laid out in the book the "Laptop From Hell" by Miranda Devine.

Elections have consequences and if killing the economy wasn’t enough Joe Biden, Tammy Baldwin and Tony Evers have one more gift for Wisconsin. Let’s allow transgender biological males to compete in girls’ sports. Forget about Title IX, no one will notice.

The Biden family has used Joe’s position to hustle tens of millions of dollars from countries like China and Ukraine for many years. Thanks to Hunter’s laptop and numerous books written it's finally all being exposed.

I have never seen a more incompetent and corrupt administration than Biden/Harris. If the level of corruption is measured by the amount of money a politician can get its hands on than the Clintons, Obamas, and Bidens have set records that will never be broken. All Lives Matter

Richard E Peterson, Burlington