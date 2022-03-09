Letter: For Republicans, it's OK to break rules involving their own

Frederick Prehn, a Walker appointee to the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, has refused to leave the Natural Resources Board after his term expired last May. The 53-year history of the NRB has rarely had appointees refuse to turn over their seat to new appointees. Prehn is citing a 1964 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that allows him to remain until the Wisconsin Senate confirms his replacement.

A Sept. 17,2021, court hearing could not remove Prehn but found that there are strong legal arguments for finding that Prehn is no longer a member of the NRB and the court did not condone his actions.

It appears the Republican-controlled Senate and Prehn have struck a deal. The Senate will not hold hearings on Gov. Tony Evers’ appointment to fill Prehn’s seat, allowing Prehn to serve indefinitely. Most previous board members willingly left upon the expiration of their six-year term.

This circular corruption by the Republican Senate — not scheduling hearings and Prehn refusing to leave until his replacement is confirmed — demonstrates how party power corruption now replaces clean and fair government in Wisconsin.

Sen.Nass (R-Whitewater), as chair of the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR), during the COVID pandemic, shut down Gov. Evers’ protective measures to keep Wisconsinites safe. Nass attempted the same with UW President Tommy Thompson’s COVID measures. Nass is now insisting the Wisconsin Election Commission cannot put forth election guidance or consultation with election clerks without his JCRAR’S seal of approval.

Why hasn’t the JCRAR demanded rules from the Natural Resources Board for allowing an appointee whose term has expired to be removed? More importantly, why hasn’t the JCRAR required the Republican Senate to hold confirmation hearings as demanded by Wisconsin Statutes?

Could it be if it involves Republicans rules don’t matter?

When power isn’t watched, it tends to get abused!

Jerry Hanson,

Elkhorn