Letter: Government should be about service

Government is not supposed to preach to its citizenry; it's supposed to provide services to them. People want their legislators to hear them and they want those they elect to answer their questions.

I have asked my elected officials after they issued "news releases" critical of the state’s responses to the COVID pandemic in Wisconsin what actions they would have employed to ease the impacts of the pandemic. I received no response from them. I asked a second time. No response.

I also asked them their vaccination status more than once. Certainly this is private information they don’t have to share. Again not the courtesy of a response.

Most recently state legislators who were calling for resignations from the Wisconsin Election Commission because they did not send Special Voting Deputies into nursing homes to help patients vote in spite of these facilities being closed to all nonessential personnel.

I asked four area state legislators who called for the resignations what they wanted the WEC to do to insure that nursing home patients did not lose their “right to vote” because of the pandemic.

I received no response, after asking twice, from any of them.

Last year after repeatedly asking my state legislator to respond to several of my concerns and getting no response I suggested that I was willing to visit her home to have a discussion with her.

She immediately answered all my concerns but warned me not to visit her residence under any circumstances. I assured her I would respect her wishes.

Those we elect to public service have a difficult job and probably receive numerous contacts from the public and some are not complimentary — including mine. Nevertheless when questions are asked and concerns are expressed they warrant an answer if not from the elected official at least from their staff.

Legislators, when they propose policy or simply criticize action or inaction, their public statements impact all of us not just their constituents. These officials must not then ignore questions even from citizens outside of their district. When they take legislative action their vote impacts the entire state regardless of who placed them in elected office

If we are indeed a government “of, for and by the people,” those who hold elected office must be responsive to all the people they took an oath to serve.

Jerry Hanson,

Elkhorn