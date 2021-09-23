Letter: How can a president mandate private companies require vaccines? He can't.

Constitution day, really? On Inauguration Day, Joe Biden held his hand on the Bible and LIED to every citizen of this country. He swore to preserve, protect and defend the constitution to the best of his ability. Actually, in his current declining mental state, he might have the excuse of not possessing the mental capacity to carryout his constitutional duties. In Article IV Section 4 it states, "the United states shall guarantee every state in this union a republican form of Government and protect each of them from invasion."

On Sept. 16, the FAA instituted a two-week ban on flying drones over Del Rio Texas. Why you ask? It is an attempt to stop Fox News from reporting on tens of thousands of illegal immigrants entering our country. On Sept. 17, Fox has outsmarted the idiots running our country again. They are reporting live from a Texas Department of Public Service helicopter.

The Biden administration says the border is closed. RIGHT. I'm currently watching illegals going back and forth across the border getting fast food and supplies in Mexico and returning. In my opinion hardening and securing both our borders should be the #1 priority to protect the homeland and its citizens, allowing for our unalienable rights of life liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

