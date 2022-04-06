Letter: How Putin, Zelenskyy, Biden and Trump are connected

Sometimes when fate, history and power collide we experience a very special marker in the unplanned destiny of our lives. I feel that the collision of these three factors have occurred and may continue to affect of our near future.

The four players in this collision are Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. President Joe Biden, and former President Donald Trump. I may fail to draw accurate conclusions, but the intersections of these four leaders and the three markers mentioned above are worth noting.

The dates of 2016-2022 document how fate, history and power have brought these leaders together politically, economically, socially and historically.

Specifically, these four leader’s goals, agendas, activities and leadership styles are all intricately tied to one another.

• Putin indirectly supporting Trump’s election efforts (2016)

• Trump becomes U.S president. (2017)

• Trump publicly builds relationship with Putin (2017-2020)

• Trump continues attack on NATO (2018-2020)

• Zelenskyy asked to hurt Biden and help Trump (2019)

• Trump bargains for guns with Zelenskyy (2019)

• Zelenskyy’s call with Trump caused impeachment (2019)

• Putin again supporting Trump’s election efforts (2019)

• Biden becomes president (2021)

• Biden begins to support and build on NATO (2021)

• Putin invades Ukraine (2022)

• Zelenskyy leads fight for Ukraine (2022)

• Biden leads NATO to defend Ukraine against Putin (2022)

History is not always easy to evaluate in the present, but in the last six years, fate, power and history are remarkably intertwined with the above four leaders.

I will end by saying that two of these leaders have chosen democratic principles to guide their actions. The other remaining two leaders have chosen undemocratic tactics, principles and values to drive their ambitions.

As the reader, you have the not so easy task of identifying where each of these four leaders fit into our future history.

Paul Kristoffersen,

Fontana