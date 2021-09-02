Letter: I am so mad right now on this tragic day in our history

I am so MAD right now the LGRN would not print the words I would like to use in describing my disgust, and I would hope every American would feel the same on this tragic day in our history.
Five hours ago it was confirmed a suicide bomber conducted a terrorist attack outside of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, and I still have not heard a peep from the President or Jen Psaki. At least 12 American soldiers have been killed and about 70 Afghans and these totals are expected to rise.
In the short eight months of his presidency, he and his cabinet has been for the most part a huge failure. President Biden's sheer incompetence in his botched planning and execution of the withdrawal strategy from the 20 year war in Afghanistan has now turned a new and sorrowful page.
Pentagon officials just said we have to continue to rely on the Taliban, (which has at least 5 different factions) to keep everything outside the airport secure, nothing better than for one terrorist group we just armed with our state of the art military weaponry to keep our troops safe from ISIS another terrorist group wishing to kill as many Americans as possible.
A 3rd explosion has just been reported. All of the conflicting reports in the last few weeks and months just doesn't add up, why is the government lying to us? President Biden will be speaking on this tragedy shortly, apparently he has been rehearsing the teleprompter speech his minions have prepared for him to hopefully prevent as many gaffes as possible. Will he turn his back and walk away as usual or man up and take questions?
Who knows how many of the 1.5 million people who have entered our country illegally through our southern border since his inauguration who may harbor the same philosophies and wish to carry out suicide bombings right here at home. In closing, I want to send my heartfelt condolences to all of the family members of the fallen and wounded soldiers who were senselessly killed/disabled due to his incompetent leadership.
Jon Nelson,
Lake Geneva