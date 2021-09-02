Letter: I am so mad right now on this tragic day in our history

I am so MAD right now the LGRN would not print the words I would like to use in describing my disgust, and I would hope every American would feel the same on this tragic day in our history.

Five hours ago it was confirmed a suicide bomber conducted a terrorist attack outside of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, and I still have not heard a peep from the President or Jen Psaki. At least 12 American soldiers have been killed and about 70 Afghans and these totals are expected to rise.

In the short eight months of his presidency, he and his cabinet has been for the most part a huge failure. President Biden's sheer incompetence in his botched planning and execution of the withdrawal strategy from the 20 year war in Afghanistan has now turned a new and sorrowful page.

Pentagon officials just said we have to continue to rely on the Taliban, (which has at least 5 different factions) to keep everything outside the airport secure, nothing better than for one terrorist group we just armed with our state of the art military weaponry to keep our troops safe from ISIS another terrorist group wishing to kill as many Americans as possible.

