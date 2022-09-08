Letter: In praise of Evers

With mainline media generally focused on sensationalism and conspiracy theories, what’s going well statewide and locally?

Gov. Evers promised tax cuts: 86% of working class Wisconsinites will see a 15% income tax cut, 5% greater than promised. 5,000 miles of roads and 1,500 bridges repaired for our safety, our roads now ranked 8th nationally. Unemployment at its lowest in Wisconsin history and we have a projected budget surplus of $5 billion.

In Health Care, of the earliest actions the governor took in office was to remove Wisconsin from a lawsuit seeking repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would have slashed pre-existing conditions protections for more than 2.4 million Wisconsinites.

Gov. Evers truly works for small business: 125,000 grants went to Wisconsin small businesses for COVID recovery. Thanks to his Main Street Bounceback program, more than 4,500 small businesses have opened. Wisconsin public schools have gone from No. 18 to 8 in just four years.

Locally, in Walworth County, 2,035 grants to small businesses, $3,352,314 investment in high speed internet extending access to 1,345 businesses.

All this in spite of a Republican legislature that blocks anything it can that Democrats strive to do.

Want results for working people not billionaires? Vote for Democrats.

George Wen,

Delavan