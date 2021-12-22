Letter: In support of the Enbridge Line 5

I love to hunt, fish and go camping, and I want to keep our environment clean for my kids and future generations. I also rely on propane to heat my home and gasoline to fuel our family’s vehicles. That’s why when I look at an energy project I ask myself whether the project will protect the environment and also provide the affordable energy we need to live our lives. The Enbridge Line 5 relocation project checks all of those boxes.

Running through four counties in Northern Wisconsin, Line 5 moves 540,000 barrels of crude oil and natural gas liquids each day. These raw products are turned into gas, diesel and propane. While there is nothing wrong with the current Line 5, a tribe has asked Enbridge to remove the pipeline from their lands, which Enbridge has agreed to do.

Enbridge is in the process of getting the permits needed to reroute Line 5 around the reservation and onto property where landowners have agreed to host the pipeline. I hope the Wisconsin DNR will quickly approve these permits to ensure we don’t lose access to this critical, affordable energy.

Rich Strohm,

Burlington