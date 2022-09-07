Letter: Johnson advocates for small businesses, Wisconsin

Sen. Ron Johnson has accomplished much for both our country and our state. As a lifelong Wisconsinite he knows what matters to us and to our neighbors.

Sen. Johnson has worked to ensure Wisconsin products are not unfairly excluded in local programs or abroad. He has supported initiatives that will expand new and current markets to share our great made-in-Wisconsin products.

Sen. Johnson has been a leading advocate for small business. Were it not for Sen. Johnson, 95% of Wisconsin and American small business would have been left out in the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act and been disadvantaged against larger corporations. He fought for small business and convinced other senators and the Trump White House to change the bill.

As chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, Sen. Johnson investigated the Tomah, Wisconsin VA opioid overprescribing scandal leading to vastly improved practices and the termination of the offending doctor whose patients referred to him as the “Candyman."

Under Sen. Johnson’s committee leadership nearly 300 bipartisan bills were passed out of committee and 132 became law. These included laws creating the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, addressing the malign use of drones, providing greater protection for federal whistle blowers, and forcing greater transparency from government agencies.

We need Sen. Johnson to represent the needs of Wisconsinites and help prevent the Democrats' erosion of our prosperity and freedom. Please join me and vote to keep Ron Johnson in the U.S. Senate.

Jason Dean, Whitewater