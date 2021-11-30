Letter: Mainstream media irresponsible in Rittenhouse trial coverage

The future of our justice system is in jeopardy.

It is Nov. 17. The Rittenhouse trial "should" be over before this publishes.

The media is acting irresponsible in their coverage and total bias in reporting on the trial. If you have been watching the trial live, as I have, you are getting all of the evidence firsthand as it is being disseminated in the courtroom.

If, say, you rely on getting your information/news from the evening news or the totally unreliable social media platforms of Twitter, Facebook or Google, you are grossly misinformed.

It has been, and still is my opinion that all of this instant gratification is out of control. Turn off or occasionally put down your devices or use them in a constructive way and conduct your own research rather than just follow the beat of whatever drum you march to. The media said he crossed the border with an illegal gun. WRONG the gun never crossed the Wisconsin-Illinois border nor is it an illegal gun. That charge had to be dismissed, but pundits still keep saying it. It goes to the mantra that if you say it enough people will eventually believe it.

I have never heard so much discussion about an invisible illegal border crossing by the mainstream media (MSM) within in our country's borders. Maybe we need to build walls around every state border.

The jury should have been sequestered for this trial due to it being of such a high profile. The judge said today that he along with both the prosecutor and defense attorney's have had emails sent to the courthouse along with letters threatening each of them, which resulted in the need for security. He also said that he probably will never allow TV cameras in his court again.

The MSM also made a mountain from a mole hill about the defendant selecting which 12 jurors will decide his fate by blind draw. That's what happens when you're losing the case, you invent a narrative to support your cause and sway opinions. Justice does not appear blind in this case.

Jon Nelson,

Lake Geneva