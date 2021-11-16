Letter: No 'fairy tale ending' for climate crisis

When we were kids, we loved the film "Parent Trap" so much we watched it multiple times. In it, twin girls switch places in a plot to get their divorced parents back together. We all love to live in those fairy tales and so it is with what I call the “Climate Trap."

Some fight to deny the climate crisis, some don’t care, others think technology will come to our rescue. In British Columbia they built a carbon-removal plant that can process 1,000 metric tons/year. Will that save us? We pumped 33,000,000,000 tons of emissions into the planet’s atmosphere in 2019. That calculates into 33,000,000 million of those carbon removal-plants at the current emissions rate, not to mention the last 150 years of legacy carbon?

The technology you might suppose will advance, maybe even substantially. I pray that it does but will it and is this the permanent solution. Where might we find the political will as a country when one political party denies the problem even exists? The real truth is that dramatic sacrifices and life style changes will be required of people. There will be no fairy tale ending. Lack of action will result in extremely grim realities.

George Wen,

Delavan